Troy High School students win national honors

For the Miami Valley Today

TROY — Troy High School’s Caleb Michael, a student in the Teacher Academy program, recently won first place at the Educators Rising National Conference and Competition in the Impromptu Lesson category.

Fellow THS Teacher Academy students Victoria Glover and Alison Davis placed in the top 10 in the nation, out of 48 other competitors, in the Children’s Literature Pre-K category. Michael will be a senior at Troy this fall, while Glover and Davis are recent Troy High School graduates.

At the national competition, Michael received a lesson prompt, then had 20 minutes to prepare a lesson using only the following materials: whiteboard/paper, markers, scissors, and a ruler. He then had 15 minutes to teach a fourth/fifth grade math lesson (geometry) to a panel of professional educators in a Zoom meeting.

“It was really intense!” THS Teacher Academy teacher Becky Kleinheniz said. “He obviously did amazing. He took the judges’ feedback from the Ohio EdRising conference and competition and used it to prepare for nationals. He is a natural educator in the making.”

Glover and Davis wrote and illustrated a children’s book about “bee-ing kind,” then delivered it live via Zoom using American Sign Language as the optional second language. At the national competition, judges watched a video recording of them presenting their book at the state competition, then asked them questions about their book and the inspiration/process of creating it.

“Victoria and Ali worked incredibly hard on their book,” Kleinhenz said. “They spent many hours outside school working on the plot and illustrations, having a ton of fun in the process. They are wonderful young ladies who will make fabulous teachers one day. We also plan to shop their book around because they want to get it published!”

To get to nationals, all three first had to compete at the state level. Glover and Davis placed first at state, while Michael placed second.

The THS Teacher Academy is part of the Teaching Professions satellite program of Upper Valley Career Center. The program is open to Troy High School sophomores, juniors and seniors and gives them an insight into the education profession.