Piqua City Golf Championship Tee Times

Tee times for the opening round of the Piqua City Golf Championship Saturday at Echo Hills are as follows:

Super Seniors

8:16: Mike Emerick, Marty Jackson, Tim Davis.

Seniors

8:24: Doug Borchers Craig Seitz Tim Quellhorst

Second Flight

8:32: Rob Kiser, Creg Rietz.

First Flight

8:40: Doug Harter, Ryan Pearson.

8:48: Jeff Jennings, Mike Bosse.

Championship

8:56: Chris Francis, Andrew Slusher.

9:04: Kasey Carter, Matt Maurer.

9:12: Ben Gover, Brandan Rose, Paxson Francis.

9:20: Brian Robbins, Hugh Roach, Ray Stuchell.

9:28: Brian Deal, Tom Christy, Justin Weber.