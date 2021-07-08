Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County Butterfly Release scheduled for Aug. 14

For the Miami Valley Today

TROY — As a way to remember and honor loved ones, Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County will hold its butterfly release memorial service on Saturday, Aug. 14, 1-3 p.m., at its new Hospice House, located at 3230 N. County Road 25-A, Troy.

At the conclusion of the service, participants will release live butterflies in memory of their loved ones. Following the service, light refreshments will be served, and tours will be offered of the new Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County Hospice House.

“Our butterfly release memorial service is a unique and beautiful way to remember and honor family members and friends who are no longer with us,” said Carey Short, executive director of Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County. “At Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County, our mission is to celebrate the lives of those we have the privilege of serving by providing superior care and superior services to each patient and family. We’re honored to offer the butterfly release memorial service to members of our community.”

Registration is required. There is a donation of $15 for each butterfly. The registration deadline is Aug. 6. Register online at: www.HospiceofMiamiCounty.org/Butterfly2021 or call (937) 269-5245 for more information.

Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County, an affiliate of Ohio’s Hospice, has been serving patients in Miami County since 1983. The not-for-profit hospice is dedicated to improving the quality of life for those facing life-limiting illnesses. Its outstanding care has earned recognition from the prestigious Hospice Honors program of HEALTHCAREfirst and Deyta Analytics.