HEAP Summer Crisis Program open for applicants

For the Miami Valley Today

MIAMI COUNTY — The Ohio Development Services Agency and Miami County Community Action Council (CAC) will help income-eligible Ohioans maintain their utility service through the Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program, which starts this month. The program helps eligible Ohioans pay an electric bill, purchase an air conditioning unit or fan, or pay for central air conditioning repairs. This year, the program will run from now until Sept. 30, 2021.

The Summer Crisis Program assists low-income households with an older household member, 60 years or older, or households that can provide physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for a household member’s health. Examples of conditions can include lung disease, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, asthma, etc. This year, households with a member that has been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 12 months, households that have a disconnect notice, have PIPP Plus default, have been shut off, or are trying to establish new service for their electric utility, are also eligible for assistance.

Last year, more than 380 households in Miami County were assisted through the Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program.

Eligible households can receive up to $500 if they are a customer of a regulated utility or $800 if they are a customer of unregulated utilities such as electric cooperatives and municipal utilities. The assistance is applied to their utility bill, or to purchase an air conditioning unit or fan, or pay for central air conditioning repairs. Ohioans must have a gross income at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines to qualify for assistance. For a family of four, the annual income must be at or below $46,375.

To apply for the program, clients are required to schedule an appointment with Miami County Community Action Council. Items needed for the application appointment include: copies of their most recent utility bills; a list of household members and proof of income for the last 30 days or 12 months for each member; proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members. Additional documentation may be necessary based on household circumstances.

For more information about the features of the Summer Crisis Program locally and what is needed to apply, contact Miami County CAC Intake Department at (937) 335.7921. Additional information can be found at www.energyhelp.ohio.gov or by calling (800) 282-0880. Ohioans may also visit this website to start their application prior to their required appointment.