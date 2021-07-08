Hayner Hits the Road to go to Savannah and Charleston

For the Miami Valley Today

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is pleased to announce the “Hayner Hits the Road” trip to Savannah and Charleston on Sept. 18-24. Experience the south in these two historic cities as you enjoy touring stately homes and gardens, relax on a Charleston Harbor Cruise, visit Fort Sumter where the Civil War began, and tour the oldest public gardens in America at Magnolia Plantation.

The all-inclusive trip provides six dinners including the Olde Pink House, a fully restored home built in 1789, and Paula Deen’s Restaurant, The Lady & Sons. Other highlights of the trip include: Savannah’s River District and Old City Market, Savannah Trolley Tour, Musical Revue at Savannah’s Theatre, Savannah History Museum, and Charleston Tea Plantation Tour and lunch.

Registration is now open for this trip, as well as the Nov. 9-12 West Virginia Festival of Lights trip. Please visit www.troyhayner.org for additional information, to register and to pay. Each trip is limited to 50 guests, so register today. For additional information about the trips, call David at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center at (937) 339-0457.