Two, two-wheel riders hit

PIQUA — Piqua police are investigation two crashes, each involving a two-wheel vehicle and a car, that happened less than an hour apart.

At 6:04 p.m. officers, along with Piqua Fire Department medics were called to the 400 block of North College Street for a crash involving a six-year-old child and a car.

Lt. Jeremy Weber of the Piqua Police Department said that the child was riding a bicycle eastbound in an alley when he failed to stop and rode into the path of an oncoming car. The youth reportedly suffered a head injury but was alert.

Weber said the medics requested CareFlight to meet them at Piqua Kettering Hospital. The medical helicopter was not able to fly so a MICU unit from Miami Valley Hospital was called to transport the child to Dayton Children’s for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Fifty-nine minutes later, First Responders were again called to the 400 block of North College where a collision between an “off-road dirt bike” and a car.

Weber said that the dirt bike rider, a 35-year-old male, sustained a severe compound fracture to his left leg when he failed to stop when emerging from the alley and stuck a southbound vehicle.

He was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center by Piqua Fire Department medics where CareFlight met them and transported the man to Miami Valley Hospital.

The severity of injuries to both victims has not been released, nor names and condition.

Both crashes remain under investigation by Piqua police.