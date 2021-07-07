Troy Police Department reports

Information provided by the Troy Police Department:

June 29

THEFT: A theft was reported at Dollar General, 785 W. Market St., at 8:37 a.m. The suspect was located and charged. Marvin L. Allen, Jr., 33, address unknown, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident.

FRAUD: There was a fraud complaint on the 1200 block of West Main Street at 9:53 a.m. A report was taken.

THEFT: There was a theft complaint at Kroger, 731 W. Market St., at 10:01 a.m. The suspect was located and charged. Marvin L. Allen, Jr., 33, address unknown, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft and first-degree misdemeanor possessing criminal tools in connection with this incident.

MENACING: An officer was dispatched to the parking lot by Abbey Credit Union, 891 W. Market St., on a report of a menacing incident at 10:49 a.m. A male was arrested, and a charge was filed. Tommy G. Powell, 53, address unknown, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor menacing in connection with this incident.

DISORDERLY: At approximately 10:57 a.m., Holiday Inn Express, 60 Troy Town Dr., reported a male who was highly intoxicated and causing problems in the lobby. The male was located and subsequently arrested for disorderly conduct after receiving a warning. The male was incarcerated at the Miami County Jail.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: There was a report of dogs running at large on the 2400 block of Thornhill Drive at 6:35 p.m. The dogs were captured. The owner was cited.

June 30

ASSAULT: At approximately 2:52 p.m., two officers responded to Glenwood Drive on the report of an assault. After speaking with both parties involved, no charges were filed on either party. An officer marked the case inactive pending the discovery of additional information.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: At approximately 6:36 p.m., an officer was dispatched to the 2500 block of Inverness Court on the report of a dog at large. The owner of the dog was located and cited.

THEFT: There was a report of a theft of property and change from a vehicle on the 700 block of West Market Street. It occurred sometime between 9-9:15 p.m.

MENACING: Multiple officers responded to the 100 block of South Union Street on a report of aggravated menacing at approximately 9:30 p.m. The investigation is ongoing.

July 1

SUSPICIOUS: At approximately 12:40 a.m., an officer located a suspicious vehicle in the area of South Plum and West Simpson streets. The driver was cited for no operators license and no license plate. Suspected drugs were located and will be sent to the lab for further testing.

DISTURBANCE: An officer was dispatched to the 100 block of East West Street at approximately 8:19 a.m. A male subject claimed a female threw pop on him. The male did not want to pursue charges.

July 2

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: There was a criminal damage complaint on Hauenstein Court at approximately 12:24 a.m. A report was taken.

FRAUD: There was a fraud incident reported at Walmart at approximately 6:23 a.m.