Piqua Post 184 loses to Sidney Red 13-7

SIDNEY — The Piqua Post 184 American Legion baseball team was hurt by some baserunning mistakes in a 13-7 loss to Sidney Tuesday at Custenborder Park.

Piqua jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning.

After two were out, Cameron Deal singled and Desmond Warner walked.

Both runners scored when Iverson Ventura drilled a two-run double.

Sidney scored three runs in the home first inning to take the lead, before Piqua tied it in the top of the second.

Luke Wolfgram Evans double and moved to third on Evan Hensler’s single.

Wolfgram Evans would score on Aiden Ike’s sacrifice fly.

Sidney would score three runs without a hit in the home second to take a 6-3 lead and would eventually extend the lead to 8-3 after five innings, as Piqua’s baserunning kept it off the board in the next three innings.

In the third inning, Deal, Warner and Brayden Offenbacher all had singles, but Deal was thrown out stealing and Piqua was unable to plate a run.

In the fourth, Piqua had a runner on third with one out, but the runner tried to score on a two-hopper to the third baseman and was thrown out at home.

In the fifth inning, Warner had a leadoff triple but the next batter hit the ball back to the pitcher.

Warner tried to score on the throw to first base and was out at the plate, turning it into a double play.

The inning ended with a Piqua runner thrown out trying to steal third when he took off before the pitcher had begun his windup.

Piqua was able to score three runs in the sixth inning to get back within 8-6.

Post 184 had two batters hit in the inning, Sidney had errors on back-to-back at bats and the only hit in in the inning came on a double by Ike.

Sidney was able to score five runs in the home sixth to take a 13-6 lead and put the game away.

Wolfgram singled and was on third base when he was hit by Ike’s ground ball in fair territory for the second out in the inning.

Ike would steal second and when Damon Lawson singled, the throw to the plate went to the backstop, allowing Ike to score to make the final 13-7.

Offenbacher and Lawson combined on an eight-hitter, combining to strikeout three, walk six and hit two batters.