Fridays on Prouty Concert Series begins July 9 with Honey and Blue

For the Miami Valley Today

TROY — The 2021 Fridays on Prouty downtown concert series will feature three outstanding bands. On Friday, July 9, at 7:30 p.m., Troy’s concert will be Honey and Blue. Shannon Clark and the Sugar will be here on Friday, July 16, and The Fries Band will take the stage on Friday, July 23, at 7:30 p.m.

The Honey and Blue duo describe themselves as a mix of pop, blues and soul. The vocals are fronted by singer/songwriters Adam Darling and Stephanie Amber. Appropriately named, Honey and Blue combines Darling’s bluesy sound with Amber’s powerful take on the lyrics and harmony. With Dwight Bailey on bass, James Gaiters on drums and David Swank on keyboard, this band features an intuitive mix of pop, blues, and Americana.

Shannon Clark and the Sugar features some “Midwest Americana soul.” This husband-wife-daughter family band from Darke County writes and performs original music about love, loss, joy, and the struggles of the human condition. Their sound is a blend of Folk/Pop, soul, and Americana country. The trio claims influences from Glen Hansard, Amos Lee, Bob Dylan, and Brandi Carlile, as well as Dolly Parton and John Prine.

The ever-popular Fries Band will finish out the 2021 concert series. Since 1989 this band has been keeping the great songs alive in the Dayton area. The band features Gary Knight, Peter Price, Matt Scholp, Henry Mays, and Steve Phelps. They have opened up for many national acts, such as: Kansas, The Guess Who, Gladys Knight, Mick Fleetwood with Billy Thorpe and Bekka Bramlett, Foghat with Lonesome Dave, Henry Lee Summer, The Dixie Dregs, Gary Richrath from REO Speedwagon, Martina McBride, 1964 as the Beatles, and many more.

Fridays on Proutyis a free downtown Troy, summer concert series thanks to the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center’s generous sponsors. Just bring your lawn chair and your best friend to Prouty Plaza.

This concert series is a collaboration between the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center and Troy Main Street with the support of the city of Troy and the Troy Foundation. For more information on the Fridays on Prouty concert series, visit www.troyhayner.org/fridays-on-prouty.