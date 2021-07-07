Area briefs

Special session planned

BRADFORD — The Bradford Board of Education will meet in special session at 9 a.m. Friday, July 9, in room 404 at the Bradford Exempted Village School, 760 Railroad Ave., Bradford. This meeting is for financial actions, including fund transfers, as well as for approval of ballot issues, hiring of underwriter, and potential employment.

The special session will be followed an executive session for the purposes of personnel action and discussion of property acquisition.

Meeting rescheduled

TROY — The Joint Troy Recreation and Park Board meeting scheduled for Wednesday, July 21, has been rescheduled for Wednesday, July 14, at 4 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Bravo Room.

Bike Piqua plans rides

PIQUA — Bike Piqua announced plans for the second of four Slow Roll bike rides this summer. The second Slow Roll will meet at Canal Place behind Susie’s Big Dipper on Monday, July 12, at 6 p.m. .

After a short presentation about riding safely on the path and city streets, the bike ride will proceed south on the path to the Crossfit Piqua, a facility that offers functional fitness for all ages. There will be a presentation about NoName Athletics, which provides sports performance training, and also about NovaCare, a company that offers occupational and physical therapy.

After the presentation, the Slow Roll will return on the Commercial Street Connector, go to the bike path, and end at Canal Place.

A Slow Roll is a casual bike ride in different parts of Piqua and is encouraged for riders of all ages and skills. Bring family and friends for the informative ride and exercise.