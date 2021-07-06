Troy Legends go 2-2 at Lancaster tournament

The Troy Post 43 Legends return to action Wednesday with a 7:30 p.m. game at Sidney.

The Legends are coming off a Tiffin tournament that saw them go 2-2.

They opened with a 9-5 win over Tiffin.

Cy Baisden, Keith Orndorff and Garrett LeMaster combined on a nine-hitter, striking out five and walking two.

Troy rallied from an early 3-1 deficit, with Jonny Baileys going 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a double.

Orndorff and Conner Carver both doubled, with Orndorff having a two-run double to give them the lead for good.

Troy followed that with a 9-5 win over Chillicothe.

Grant Saunders and Jonny Baileys combined on a six-hitter, striking out eight and walking four.

“Grant (Saunders) and all the pitchers had difficulty with their curveball command,” Troy coach Frosty Brown said. “I believe it was due to the astroturf pitcher’s mound.”

Carver led a 10-hit attack, going 3-for-4.

Jake Kramer was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a double, Gavin Martin was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Baileys had a double.

“That win assured us of being the number one seed on Sunday,” Brown said.

The Legends then played Pemberville and lost 5-4.

Four pitchers combined on a five-hitter, striking out nine and walking six.

Baileys was 2-for-4 with a double and Tucker Miller had two RBIs.

Noah McEldowney and Carver were both 2-for-4.

“I don’t think we let down,” Brown said. “Pemberville took advantage of us throwing too many fastballs in obvious fastball counts. We had a couple of base running errors and they made an incredible catch along the sideline fence in the last inning as we had the tying and winning runs on second and third. We had won 18 tournament games in a row before this game.”

On Sunday, Troy was knocked off 2-1 by Greenville.

Martin was 2-for-3 with the only RBI and Baisden had a double.

Darius Boeke and Warren Hartzell combined on a four-hitter, striking out 10 and walking one.

“We always look forward to competing in the Lancaster Classic,” Brown said. “The facility is great and the competition is good. I hope our guys don’t come away from this weekend feeling like they were failures, because overall we played well. I want to compliment Greenville’s pitchers.

“Again, we caught no breaks, a couple poor calls erased two rallies and Greenville played superb defense.”

Troy had rally in the seventh.

But, it came up just short after a controversial call and leaving runners stranded on second and third.

Troy is now 22-5-1 with 28 games in 28 days and all five losses by one run.