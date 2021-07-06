‘Quarters for Our Quarters’ Auction set for July 15

For the Miami Valley Today

TROY — The Miami Valley Veterans Museum will be hosting the “Quarters for Our Quarters” Auction on Thursday, July 15, at the new Miami Valley Veterans Museum location, 2245 S. County Road 25-A, Troy.

Doors open at 5 p.m., and the event starts at 6 p.m. The museum is an approved 501(c)(3) entity, and all donations are tax deductible. The monies raised will be used specifically for the museum to cover the rental costs and operations for the museum facility.

The event admission fee of $3 will include the purchase a numbered paddle. Each additional paddle are $1, and participants can buy as many paddles as they like. The more paddles, the more chances of winning great items in the auction. The museum will have a 50/50 raffle and a free paddle raffle. There will also be food and drink items for sale with all proceeds to benefit the museum.

Museum volunteers will provide sloppy joes and coney dogs. There will also be drinks available. The museum will also be open from 5-6 p.m. that evening with free admission. This is great opportunity to see an outstanding museum and attend a family friendly event.

You can help support this event with donations of new items that can be brought to the museum during the Veterans Museum open hours, which are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. All new donations are welcomed. All businesses and individuals making a new item donation will be recognized regardless of the size of the donation on the museum’s website, Facebook page, and in a press release for local newspapers providing their donation is received prior to the release.

For more information, call (937) 332-8852 or email karenpurke@gmail.com.