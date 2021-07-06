Area briefs

Clean Sweep planned

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami Soil and Water Conservation District will be holding its Clean Sweep of the Great Miami River watershed on July 16.

This free event is physical and strenuous work. They will be working in the area south of Piqua to south of Troy. Their launch points will be from Troy at Treasure Island with walking crews doing their part between Eldean Park and Treasure Island.

To volunteer, contact section leader Linda Raterman at (937) 335-7645 or email lraterman@miamiswcd.org.

All volunteers should wear thick-soled, toe-covered shows. Volunteers will be given gloves and grabbers, as well as receive lunch and a free t-shirt.

Their major sponsors are Cargill, Cox Media Group Phio, Atlantis Sportswear, Miami Conservancy District, Heidelberg Dist., the city of Sidney, POWW, Concord Township, and the city of Troy.

Stuffed animal sleepover

BRADFORD — Tuesday, July 20, from 6-7 p.m., the Bradford Public Library will be hosting its first ever Stuffed Animal Sleepover.

Children pre-k through fifth grade are invited to bring their favorite stuffed animal to the library for a slumber party. Bring your stuffed animal at 6 p.m. and enjoy a story and make a craft for your plush pal! At 7 p.m., the stuffed animals will begin their night of fun while their children go home to sleep. Return on July 21 between 9-10 a.m. to pick up your animals and enjoy donuts and juice. Participants will get a photo book showing all the fun their stuffed animals had through the night!

The Bradford Public Library is located at 138 E. Main St., Bradford, and can be contacted at (937) 448-2612.

BINGO afternoon planned

BRADFORD — On July 21 from 1-3 p.m., the Bradford Public Library invites its adult readers to enjoy some ice cream and several rounds of BINGO. Come enjoy some conversation and friendly competition its air conditioned facility. Registration is requested so there enough supplies.

