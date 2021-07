NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP — A Bradford man was killed in an early-morning crash on Tuesday.

Bryan K. Gibboney, 28, died at the scene of the crash on State Route 48 at Covington-Bradford Road when a vehicle, driven by Lucas J. Kelch, 38, crashed into a wooded area around 4:18 a.m.

Kelch, also of Bradford, was transported by a medical helicopter to a Dayton-area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.