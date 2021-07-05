Teen struck by vehicle near Troy

TROY — A teenager was struck by a vehicle in the 500 block of North County Road 25-A on Sunday evening.

Miami County 9-1-1 dispatchers sent Troy Fire Department medics and Miami County Sheriff’s Deputies to a report of a child stuck by a vehicle in the area of Troy Animal Hospital around 10:45 p.m.

Deputies on the scene said that the female victim, believed to be in her early teens, apparently “darted across the road” when she was struck.

The crash occurred as July 4th festivities in Troy were wrapping up with many vehicles exiting parking lots to head home.

Troy medics transported the teen to Upper Valley Medical Center where she was reportedly transported aboard CareFlight to a Dayton hospital.

Her name and condition are not known.

Miami County deputies are investigating the crash.