Sunday fire damages West Milton home

By Sam Wildow

WEST MILTON — Multiple agencies responded to a residential fire in West Milton Sunday evening that was first reported at approximately 8:38 p.m.

The fire was reported on the 100 block of Poplar Street in West Milton, according to the Miami County Communication Center. There were no injuries reported.

The West Milton police and fire departments responded to the scene, as well as units from Union Township, Laura Fire, the Pleasant Hill Fire Department, the Ludlow Falls Fire Department, and the Tipp City Fire and EMS Department. They were at the scene until approximately 2 a.m.

