Sunday evening ATV wreck injures woman

By Sam Wildow and Mike Ullery

TROY — A woman suffered a “significant arm injury” following an ATV wreck on Sunday evening.

The crash took place in the 800 block of Dye Mill Road in Troy, near ConAgra Foods, in a gravel parking lot at approximately 9 p.m.

According to Sgt. Matt Mosier of the Troy Police Department, the victim was in a side-by-side ATV in the parking lot where she, and a suspected second person who it is believed fled the scene, were doing “donuts.” The driver of the ATV lost control, rolling the vehicle. The female suffered a partial amputation of her arm as well as significant “road rash.” In spite of her injuries, the victim managed to call Miami County 9-1-1 to report the crash.

The crash is still under investigation, according to Mosier.

The victim was taken to the Upper Valley Medical Center where she was transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital.