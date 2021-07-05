Sign-ups continue for Troy Kids Triathlon

By Sam Wildow

swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

TROY — Registration is continuing for the 12th annual Troy Kids Triathlon, which will be held Sunday, July 18, for children between the ages of 4 and 14 years old.

Cheryl Chaney, director and creator of the Troy Kids Triathlon, is a triathlete herself, and she started the program in 2009 after being inspired to create a triathlon for kids and to raise awareness about triathlons.

“I really felt like I was in a good place to put together something,” Chaney said. “Our first year had 169 kids, and it just grows and grows.”

The 12th annual Troy Kids Triathlon event will be held July 18 at the Troy Aquatic Park, 460 W. Staunton Dr., and at the surrounding campus.

The triathlon consists of four components: swimming at the Troy Aquatic Park, biking in the Hobart Arena parking lot and bike path, running at the Troy Memorial Stadium, and transitions. The kids will race against other kids in their same age group.

The start times vary per age group with 13- and 14-year-olds starting at 7:30 a.m., 11- and 12-year-olds at 8:30 a.m., 9- and 10-year-olds at 9:30 a.m., 7- and 8-year-olds at 10:30 a.m., and children between the ages of 4 and 6 years old at 11:30 a.m.

Participants can register ahead of time or the day of the event. Pre-registration is $25, but if the participant has siblings, the cost is $20 per sibling. On July 8, the cost of registration goes up to $30 per participant. To register, visit www.speedy-feet.com or www.troykidstriathlon.com.

Every participant receives a bag with swag, a t-shirt, and a finisher’s medal. The top three winners in each age group will also receive a medal.

The most children the Troy Kids Triathlon has had involved in its event is approximately 325 participants. This year, it currently has a little over 100 kids already signed up, but a number of similar programs and events are facing low attendance.

Once kids experience the fun of the physical challenge of the triathlon, though, the kids keep coming back, Chaney said.

“They do have a positive time,” Chaney said.

The participants are not just from Troy and Miami County, though, as she gets kids from West Chester, Columbus, and more.

Chaney said their largest age group is 7- and 8-year-olds.

“The kids enjoy doing it so much,” Chaney said.

The Troy Kids Triathlon even inspired a local kids triathlon team to form in 2016. Chaney coaches the team from April to August each year. The team started with seven kids and has now grown to 23 kids.

“There are more and more colleges that are having (triathlon) programs,” Chaney said. “I just hope that some day that some kid that’s done my race is doing it in college. That would be incredible.”

Chaney said they also prioritize safety at the Troy Kids Triathlon. For all participants, helmets are a must for the bicycle portion of the triathlon. For younger kids, they can also utilize floating devices during the swimming portion of the event and training wheels during the bicycling portion.

The Troy Kids Triathlon also has approximately 80 volunteers, Chaney said, and they are always looking for more. To become a volunteer, email Chaney at troykidstriathlon@aol.com.

Chaney also thanked the Troy Recreation Department and Hobart Arena for their help in providing the locations for the event.

For more information, visit the Troy Kids Triathlon’s Facebook page or its website at www.troykidstriathlon.com.

The Robinson Fund is a major sponsor for the Troy Kids Triathlon. All proceeds from the event go to benefit Clubhouse Dream Builders LLC. The Clubhouse is a non-profit, free, faith-based after-school program for children.