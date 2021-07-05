Piqua Police Department reports

Information filed by the Piqua Police Department.

June 21

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Officers responded to the 300 block of Camp St. around 10:45 p.m. for a disturbance. Christopher Coppock, 34, of Troy, was arrested for domestic violence and disorderly conduct.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Officers dispatched to the 700 block of Gordon St. around 6:50 p.m. Dalton Jenkins, 23, of Piqua, was charged with disorderly conduct.

PRISONER TRANSPORT: Officer dispatched to the Shelby County Jail to pick up prisoner Lathan Ragland, 32, of Sidney, for a Miami County warrant.

June 22

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Reporting party stated a male was urinating in public near Fifth Third Bank, 123 W. Market St., around 6:41 p.m. Steven Jones, 51, of Piqua, was charged with disorderly conduct.

TRAFFIC STOP: Darien Tipps-Clemons, 22, of Piqua, was cited for stop sign violation and arrested for improper handling of a firearm.

June 23

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Report of male taking his clothes off outside of a residence at 1230 Covington Ave. around 8:45 a.m. Benjamin Bayman, 47, of Piqua, was charged with disorderly conduct. Around 1 p.m., police received a report of a male underneath a vehicle and pulling on the door handle of another vehicle near 431 N. Main St. Bayman was located and charged with disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Report of a male subject either sleeping or passed out on the fountain near the Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St. Steven Jones, 51, of Piqua, was charged with disorderly conduct.

June 24

MENACING: Male subject reported another male subject made a threatening post on Facebook about his fiance and him. His fiance has a protection order against the male. Matthew Boyle, 31, of Piqua, was charged with violation of a protection order.

AGGRAVATED MENACING: Officer responded to an accident with injury near South Roosevelt Avenue and Miami Street around 4:10 p.m. A male subject threatened to shoot another male at the scene. Gary Burns Sr., 33, of Piqua, was charged with aggravated menacing.