July 4th fun

Bursts of fireworks light specator sitting on top of the Great Miami River levee in Piqua as smoke from bursting shells drifts across the sky in Piqua on Sunday evening.

Captain Dave Norman of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and Vietnam veteran of the United States Marine Corps greets parade spectators while carrying the U.S. flag in the city of Troy’s July 4th parade on Sunday.

Brian Sarver of Jackson-Sarver Funeral Home in Pleasant Hill peddles his Good Humor Ice Cream cooler through downtown Pleasant Hill prior to the the village July 4th Celebration Parade on Saturday. Sarver offered free ice cream treats to children all over town on Saturday.

Firetrucks make their way past the Old Soldiers Monument during the Village of Pleasant Hill’s Indepence Day parade on Saturday.

Children sit on top of monkey bars at Newton School on Saturday to watch ventriloquist/magician Mike Hemmelgarn perform during the village’s July 4th event.