Golf scrambles continue as fundraising traditions

As we enter the heat of the summertime, thankfully there are events taking place this year on which to report! Golf scrambles are a fundraising tradition here in the area, and Covington has two of them taking place over the next two months. First, the 11th Annual “Christmas in July” golf fundraiser will be held on Saturday, July 17. This is in memory of Staci Jo Blythe and will be held at the Stillwater Valley Golf Club in Webster. All proceeds from this event will be used to celebrate Christmas with needy children in our area in memory of Staci.

The “Christmas in July” event provides Christmas gifts to local children, as well as children who are in Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus and kids receiving treatment at the James Cancer Hospital at Ohio State, where Staci was also treated. The Blythe family is only able to brighten these children’s Christmas because of the generosity of the Covington-area community. Helping children was a very important part of Staci’s life, whether it was teaching swimming lessons at the YMCA, serving as a junior high cheerleading advisor, donating to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, or buying gifts to put a smile on an unknown child’s face at Christmas. These were some of the passions of Staci’s when it came to helping children. Staci ultimately became a teacher and was able to complete her first full year of teaching. The Blythe family asks that you please keep this event in your prayers that more children might be able to be helped this Christmas season.

The golf scramble is for four-person teams with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. Scramble entries and any other donations must be received by Tuesday, July 13. Hole sponsorships are available and very much appreciated, and the cost per hole is only $50. Sponsorship monies, payable to Christmas in July, may be sent directly to the Stillwater Valley Golf Club, 9235 Seibt Rd., Versailles, OH 45380. Information about entry fees, entry forms, and other information is available at the Golf Club’s website, stillwatervalleygolfclub.com. Or simply call them at (937) 526-3041. Thank you in advance to the Covington community for your continued support!

The other golf fundraising event is the 33rd annual Dick Minnich Charity Golf Classic. This year’s event will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 3, at the Shelby Oaks Golf Course near Sidney. This event raises funds for the Covington Scholarship Fund (formerly Dollars for Scholars), as well as funding for various other youth programs in our Covington community. Entry fees are $70 per golfer, and each golfer will receive the traditional Dick Minnich Classic gift, golf balls, and a chance at winning valuable golf prizes. More information is available by finding the Dick Minnich Classic on Facebook, or contact tournament director Andy Johnson at (937) 216-2020. The entry deadline is Monday, July 26.

The Dick Minnich Charity Golf Classic is the longest-running charity golf event in our region. It began in 1989 as a fundraiser for the Covington Noon Optimist Club and was named in memory of a man who epitomized the traits that make Covington a great community. Over the last 32 years, it has raised over $130,000 for the youth of Covington.

Fewer and fewer people nowadays remember the namesake, Dick Minnich. After completing his day job carrying mail for the Covington Post Office, Dick devoted the rest of his time helping make Covington a special place to live. He was the Fire Chief for CFD until losing his battle with pancreatic cancer in 1988. In his role as chief, Dick and late wife Betty were at the heart of all parades and celebrations that took place in Covington. He was the person that started the tradition of fire trucks escort championship teams through the village after a victory. Dick also shot film for the Covington football and basketball teams’ games for many years.

Dick Minnich does not stand alone as a faithful servant for the village of Covington. There were several who came before, and many others who have faithfully served since he passed. In essence, the Dick Minnich Charity Golf Classic is not just in memory of one person, but it is in honor of all who have given their time to make Covington one of the best villages and schools in Ohio.