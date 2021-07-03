Restaurant inspections

Information provided by the Miami County Public Health Department.

June 18

• BP, 1590 W. Main St., Troy — Nonfood-contact surfaces not easily cleanable. A wood racking system was observed in the far left hand side of the back retail cooler case. Wood is neither smooth nor easily cleanable. Seal so cleanable or replace.

• Buffalo Jack’s, 137 S. High St., Covington — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

June 21

• Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop, 1 E. Main St., Suite 101, Troy — Facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection. PIC is working to become Manager Certified in Food Protection.

Packaged food not labeled properly. Observed several packaged candy items throughout the store without the name and place of the business of the packer/distributor included on the label.

No sanitizer test kit available. The facility was without proper quaternary ammonium sanitizing test strips at the time of inspection. Obtain proper test strips.

Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. The warewashing room FRP walls were observed loose and not sealed in several areas. Properly caulk and seal these areas to ensure they are smooth and easily cleanable.

Mops dried improperly. Observed mop in the warewashing room that was lying directly on the floor. Install mop hangers near mop basin to properly hang and air dry mops to prevent contamination of the premises.

Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. The retail floors were observed cracked and no longer smooth and easily cleanable in certain areas. The PIC stated the floors are to be resurfaced and properly finished when the facility is shutdown/closed.

• Brewhouse Drive Thru Inc., 488 E. Broadway, Covington — Non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency. The gaskets to the reach-in cooler doors were observed with condensation build-up and mold-like growth. Clean more frequently to prevent these types of build-ups.

Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. The bathroom wall behind the toilet and sink were observed in disrepair, exposing the wooden panel underframing. Repair the wall in the rest-room. The surfaces once repaired should be smooth, easily cleamable and non-absorbent.

Floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable. The walls and ceiling in the walk-in cooler unit were not observed to be smooth and easily cleanable. The Person-in-Charge stated the facility is in the process of repairing the walk-in cooler surfaces.

June 22

• Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua — Repeat:

No soap at handwashing sink(s). The bar hand sink did not have soap at the time of inspection.

Outer opening not protected. The weather stripping/threshold to the doorway adjacent the dish room was observed with a slight gap allowing sunlight to enter on the righthand side of the seal. Repair to eliminate gap to prevent the potential entry of pests.

Nonfood-contact surfaces not easily cleanable. Observed wire rack shelving holding clean equipment across from the prep sink with significant rusting. Rust is not smooth and easily cleanable.

Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Dust build up was observed on wire rack shelving holding clean dishes.

Mops dried improperly. The mops were observed lying on the floor next to the mop basin area. Hang mops on provided hangers to properly air dry and prevent soiling the facility’s floors and walls.

Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. In the server’s station area, a large hole was observed in the wall next to the soda beverage fountain machine (righthand side). Repair and patch this hole so smooth and easily cleanable.

Facility not maintained clean. The following areas were observed needing cleaned and detailed at the time of inspection: 1. The dish pit area (walls, floors and ceilings) 2. Under equipment and along the walls and cove base finish 3. Behind the grill line, particularly behind the fryers.

• Randall Residence Memory Care Kitchen, 6400 S. County Road 25A, Tipp City — Repeat: Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. The inside and outside of the ice cream chest freezer was observed with ice cream build up and food debris.

June 24

• Sweet Treats Ice Cream, 224 N. Hight St., Covington — Improper storage of food items. Boxes of ice cream cones were observed being stored directly on the ground. The PIC stated he is the process of working to address the issue by adding a cone holder on the side of the ice cream machine.

Cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized. The cutting block used to cut and slice bananas was observed extremely scratched and scored. Replace the cutting blocks when deep groves become apparent so they are easily able to be effectively cleaned and sanitized.

Corrected during inspection; critical: Quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness. The quat sanitizing solution concentration level was observed less than 200 ppm. Upon informing the PIC, the sanitizing solution was strengthened and retested between 200-400 ppm per the manufacturer’s specifications.

• Trophy Nut Store, 320 N. Second St., Tipp City — Fixed equipment not properly sealed or spaced for cleaning. The compartment sink in the back ware-washing area was needing resealed/caulked to the adjacent wall. Reseal/caulk so the 3-bay is properly sealed.

• Facility: New Tech Plastics; Operator: Anchor Vending, 1300 Mote Drive, Covington — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

June 25

• Facility: Koester Pavilion; Operator: Anchor Vending, 3232 N. County Road 25A, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Dollar General, 9063 S. State Route 201, Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Marmee’s Pantry LLC, 25 S. Miami St., West Milton — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Overfield Early Childhood Program, 172 S. Ridge Ave., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Westside Beer Wine & Food, 2495 W. Main St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Brewhouse Carryout Wall St., 510 S. Wall St., Covington — No written procedures for responding to vomiting or diarrheal events.

• Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Reach in cooler doors were observed with a mold like build up on the outside.

• Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. Observed ceiling tiles with water damage in the back storage area.