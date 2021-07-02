Troy Police Department reports

Information provided by the Troy Police Department:

June 25

ALARM: A burglar alarm was reported at Union Savings Bank, 12 S. Weston Rd., at approximately 7 a.m.

TRAFFIC STOP: A approximately 1:14 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle on West Main Street near Cedar. The driver was found to be unlicensed and was issued a citation. A passenger was arrested on a Miami County warrant.

THEFT: A theft from a porch was reported on the 200 block of South Mulberry Street at approximately 2:30 p.m.

DISORDERLY: A subject reportedly urinated in public near Treasure Island Park, 439 N. Elm St., at approximately 6:15 p.m. Blake A. Westfall, 36, of Troy, was cited for minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

June 26

TRAFFIC STOP: A vehicle was stopped for moving violations in Concord Township at 12:15 p.m. Suspected drugs were located and set to the lab. Alicia-Marie K. Wiedmaier, 34, of Palestine, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor drug paraphernalia in connection with this incident.

DOG BITE: There was a report of a dog bite on the 1000 block of Mystic Lane at approximately 4 p.m. The reported dog owner, Patricia A. Winblad, 51, of Troy, was cited with animal running at large, no dog registration, and for antirabic vaccine, all minor misdemeanors.

WARRANT: A male subject with a warrant was taken into custody on the 1200 block of South Dorset Road at approximately 4 p.m.

THEFT: A theft was reported at Kroger, 731 W. Market St. Information was obtained, and a report was completed.

WEAPONS OFFENSE: At approximately 8 p.m., officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the area of East Canal and South Market streets. One male was incarcerated on a weapons under disability charge.

ASSAULT: Officers responded to 300 block of South Market Street for an assault complaint at approximately 11:48 p.m. The male suspect was arrested and incarcerated.

June 27

PEDESTRIAN CONTACT: At approximately 2:50 a.m., an officer observed an unresponsive male subject on West Main Street at the Interstate-75 overpass. The male was transported to Kettering Health’s Troy Hospital by Troy EMS.

SUSPICIOUS: Police investigated a suspicious incident on the 1300 block of Imperial Court at approximately 5:38 a.m. A female subject was arrested on multiple warrants through Miami and Montgomery counties.

TRAFFIC STOP: At approximately 11:31 a.m., an officer stopped a vehicle on the 300 block of West Market Street and issued the driver a citation for driving under suspension. The owner of the vehicle was issued a citation for wrongful entrustment. Suspected drugs were located and seized to be destroyed.

TRAFFIC STOP: A traffic stop was reported at approximately 1:08 p.m. on the 900 block of Lee Road. The drive was issued a traffic citation, and a passenger was arrested on a warrant. Suspected drugs and drug abuse instruments were located, and subjects were charged.

DISTURBANCE: Police responded to a reported disturbance on the 100 block of Trade Square, in front of Hobart Brothers, at approximately 6:44 p.m. One male was charged with vehicle trespassed and the male had a warrant for failure to appear. He was incarcerated at the Miami County Jail.

PRISONER TRANSPORT: An officer was dispatched to the Montgomery County Jail for a prisoner transport for a subject with an active warrant in Troy. One male was taken into custody and transported to the Upper Valley Medical Center for evaluation. The individual was issued a summons to appear in court at a later date.