Thelma Shoemaker Webster celebrating 101st birthday

TIPP CITY — Thelma Shoemaker Webster, a long-time former resident of Tipp City and West Milton, will be celebrating her 101st birthday with family at the Hayner Center in Troy on July 3, 2021. Her 102-year-old sister will be attending as well.

Thelma grew up in Tipp City, married Bill Webster, and raised five children there, including Karen Webster Sonnanstine, Dean Webster, Carolyn Webster Crowell, Marilyn Webster Harper, and Melinda Webster. The family moved to West Milton in 1963. Upon retirement in 1977, she moved to Florida, where she currently lives with her daughter, Melinda.

Thelma and her family are so excited to celebrate her 101 years.