Shawn Peeples appointed as Miami County Clerk of Courts

For the Miami Valley Today

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Republican Central Committee met on Wednesday evening, June 30, and unanimously appointed Shawn Peeples of Bradford to fill the unexpired term for Clerk of Courts. This position was vacated by the untimely death of Jan Mottinger, who served the county with distinction for 44 years.

Peeples is a graduate of Bradford High School, Edison State Community College, and Wright State University. He has worked along side of Mottinger for 14 years as chief deputy of the Miami County Clerk of Courts, and he is the owner and operator of his family farm. He is a member of Miami County Republican Central Committee and the Miami County Republican Men’s Club. Peeples is a 28-year member of Bradford Fire and Rescue and has served in several roles with the department. He has also coached youth sports in Bradford.

“Miami County is fortunate to have someone with the experience, service to the community, and willingness to work hard to fill this position of Clerk of Courts,” said Anthony Kendell, executive chairman of the Miami County Republican Central Committee.