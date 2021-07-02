Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

June 27

ASSAULT: A deputy responded to the Miami County Jail in reference to an assault complaint at approximately 9 a.m. This case is pending.

TRESPASSING: A deputy responded to a trespassing complaint at 3 p.m. on the 10000 block of Newberry Washington Road in Newberry Township. After further investigation, a male was trespassed from the property.

SUSPICIOUS: A deputy responded to a police investigation of a suspicious package on the 11000 block of West U.S. Route 36 in Newberry Township at 8:45 p.m. Case is pending further investigation.

June 28

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Deputies responded to the 6600 block of Walnut Street in Brandt in reference to a disturbance at approximately 12:01 a.m. A male was reported to be causing problems at the residence. After an investigation, no charges were filed.

ATV COMPLAINT: A deputy was dispatched to the area of West Monument and North Church streets in Pleasant Hill in reference to an ATV complaint at 12:35 p.m. The ATV was located behind Newton schools, and a juvenile was taken home. The parents were explained the process for getting the ATV street legal.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A deputy responded to a criminal damaging complaint at Newton High School, 201 N. Long St. in Pleasant Hill, at approximately 12:38 p.m. The reporting party advised that the rear spoiler on his car had been damaged three nights prior. He requested a report be made for insurance purposes.

FRAUD: A resident in Springcreek Township attempted to purchase a pop-up camper on eBay but was scammed out of $3,200. The representatives from eBay advised the victim to have a report done so she can be reimbursed.

THEFT: A deputy was dispatched to the 8300 block of North Piqua Lockington Road in Rossville on a theft complaint. The reporting party advised an unknown subject stole his Makita drill the afternoon of June 26 while he was at a friend’s house. He asked that the incident be documented.

HIT SKIP: Deputies responded to a hit skip accident within the village limits of Bradford in the area of West U.S. Route 36 and State Route 721 at 3:10 p.m. The vehicle was located in Darke County by a Darke County deputy. Driver will be cited with hit/skip and sent a summons.

ASSAULT: Deputies responded to an assault complaint on the 9700 block of Country Club Road in Springcreek Township at approximately 4 p.m. After an investigation, both parties involved decided not to press charges. One subject was warned for trespassing at this address in the future.

SUSPICIOUS: A resident reported on June 28 that on the previous day, an unknown male knocked on his door, opened it, and walked in while allegedly smoking a joint on the 600 block of South Miami Street in Bradford. The homeowner stated he confronted the male and asked him why he was in his house. The male asked him what the address was, and when the homeowner told him, the male apologized and ran out of the house. Upon speaking to the homeowner, he stated he did not want to get anyone into trouble, he just wanted the incident documented in case the unknown male comes back. The homeowner had video of him, and he will keep this video just in case if something happens again.

DISPUTE: A deputy was dispatched to a civil dispute on the 10000 block of North County Road 25-A in Springcreek Township. After further investigation, a female was trespassed from the residence. This case is closed.

PRISONER TRANSPORT: A deputy responded to the Sunoco Gas Station on North County Road 25-A in reference to a transfer of a female who was arrested by Sidney police on a Miami County warrant. The female was transferred into the deputy’s custody and taken to the Miami County Jail. She was then transferred over to the jail staff with no issue.

June 29

TRESPASSING: Deputies were dispatched to a trespassing complaint on the 500 block of Briarwood Court in Concord Township at approximately 9 a.m.

WARRANT: A deputy responded to the 1300 block of Sheridan Court in Troy to attempt to serve a male with civil paperwork at approximately noon. The male was served the paperwork, and he was taken into custody for an active Miami County warrant.

FRAUD: A deputy was dispatched on a fraud complaint. A Union Township resident advised they had given $1,850 to an unknown male subject on Facebook Marketplace as down payment to rent an apartment. After the suspect received payment, he refused to give the keys to the reporting party. They asked that the incident be documented.

ESCAPE: Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) security advised 911 that Roger L. Clarkston, 35, of New Carlisle, had escaped from the adult behavior health facility and had been picked up by a green Ford Escape at approximately 5:45 p.m. Troy police were able to locate the vehicle and make a traffic stop in Troy. Clarkston was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit. He was transported to the UVMC for a minor injury. Clarkston had been furloughed on June 28 from the Miami County Jail and been placed in the behavior health facility. Clarkston was charged with escape.