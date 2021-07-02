Area briefs

Road closures continued

MIAMI COUNTY — The road closure for Miami Shelby Road East is extended to July 9. The section of road that is closed is between Casstown Sidney Road and Knoop Johnston Road.

Also, the road closure for Rangeline Road is extended to July 7. The section of road that is closed is between Covington-Gettysburg Road and U.S. 36.

Road closure planned

TROY — West Water Street in Troy, from Jackson Street to Adams Street, is currently scheduled to be closed starting 7 a.m. Monday, July 12, through 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 14. The closure will be due to asphalt repairs.

Beautification Award winners announced

TROY — The Troy City Beautification Committee provides for two awards throughout the “growing months,” to recognize the efforts of property owners in Troy to make our community more beautiful.

The purpose of the Green Thumb Award is to recognize the landscaping efforts of property owners in maintaining or improving their property. The purpose of the Merit Award is to recognize the architectural improvements made to buildings. Those awards have been announced for May and June 2021. Winners are listed below:

May 2021 Merit Award:

203 Penn Rd – Aaron and Nikki Rademachir

1041 S. Dorset Rd – Beckstrom Orthodontics

May 2021 Green Thumb Award

1005 Westgate Rd – Chuck and Cheryl Eernisse

192 S. Dorset Rd – Ron and Lorraine Jackson

2675 Shady Tree Dr – Darla Kessler

1318 Stephenson Dr – Susie Barhorst

564 Robin Hood Ln – Jack and Cindy Arthur

2808 Brittney Ln

2733 Stonebridge – Blair and Victoria Brubaker

2389 Girard Ln

837 Cobblestone Dr – Julia Fair

28 E. Canal St – Tom and Mary Zemaitis

June 2021 Green Thumb Awards:

2506 New Castle Dr. – Chris and Mary Smith

93 Merry Robin Rd. – Jerry and Debbie Mullins

2618 Durham St. – Steve and Terra Norris

1411 McKaig Ave. – Tim and Shannon Schramm & Family

1238 Waterbury Place – Alfrieda and Maynard Francis

1102 Peters Rd. – Leib and Barbara Lurie & Elana Monigold

201 Brown St.

419 Lincoln Ave.

31 Tamplin Dr. – Ben and Regina Whitenack

915 Oak Hill Ct. – Greg and Cindy Weaver

1160 Red Maple Dr. – Mickey and Jill Hamer​

Activities planned

BRADFORD — Students in grades 2-5 can enjoy an activity day on Wednesday, July 14 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library. Students will participate in an animal themed obstacle course and compete for a prize in the Y-Yard Park. Participants will also enjoy a pizza lunch after the competition! Registration for this event is required so supplies can be purchased.

On Thursday, July 15, from 6:30-8:00 p.m., students in grades 6-12 are invited to a string art workshop at the Bradford Public Library. Participants will make an animal themed picture using wood, nails and string. Registration is required so supplies can be purchased.

The Bradford Public Library is located at 138 E. Main St., Bradford, and can be contacted at (937) 448-2612.

Cruise In set

CONOVER — The A.B. Graham Center’s 6th Annual Benefit Cruise In is set for Saturday, July 31. The center is center is located at 8025 U.S. Route 36 in Conover. Registration is from 2-4 p.m., and registration costs $10. All collector vehicles are welcome.

There will be free dash plaques for the first 25 registrations. Every 10th registration will receive a free meal voucher. There will be door prizes and a 50/50 raffle.

There will be food services available at the event, including a chicken dinner that will include half chicken, two sides, and a drink for $10.

For more information, contact Carol Laughman at (937) 214-1059 or abgraham@swohio.twcbc.com.