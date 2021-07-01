Tipp City Police Department reports

Information filed by the Tipp City Police Department.

June 17

HARASSMENT: Male was warned for telecommunications harassment after threatening employees at Arby’s over improperly made food. Male was also trespassed from the business.

THEFT: A female was charged with theft and trespassed and a male was trespassed in a theft in progress at Menards. Possible narcotics were seized.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: A victim was bitten by a dog at the 1800 block of Curry Branch Drive. Officers responded and filed a report.

June 20

MENTAL HEALTH: Officers responded to an ongoing mental health issue occurring at the 1000 block of Arapaho Trail. A female believed people were in her back yard and trying to break in. A voicemail was left with adult protective services.

ACCIDENT: Failure to control violation was issued to a vehicle involved in an accident with injury at the intersection of South County Road 25A and Harmony Drive.

June 21

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Officers responded to the 100 block of Hartman Avenue to find an intoxicated male shining a flashlight into a home, speaking with the dogs there and attempting to let them smell him.

June 22

ACCIDENT: Officers responded to a two vehicle accident at the corner of South County Road 25A and East Kessler Cowlesville Road. No injuries were reported.

HIT SKIP ACCIDENT: Male struck a parked vehicle with his vehicle while having a medical issue.

HIT SKIP ACCIDENT: A blue Malibu parked on the 200 block of South Hyatt Street was hit overnight.

ACCIDENT: Unoccupied smart car rolled down driveway at the 6000 block of South County Road 25A. Vehicle did not strike any vehicles or landscaping items and rolled into retaining pond on property. Report was taken.

FIGHT: Officers responded to a verbal disturbance between a male and female at the 900 block of West Main Street. The female did not have a valid driver’s license and called for ride to pick her up from scene. The male was unable to assist in finding ride from scene and was released from scene. A meth pipe was discovered and entered into evidence to be destroyed.

June 23

DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: Officers responded to a domestic dispute at the 400 block of Cayman Circle.

ACCIDENT: A truck ran into a tree at the corner of West Dow Street and South Hyatt Street. No injuries were reported.

THEFT: A male was transported to jail from Englewood on theft and a warrant for a theft reported on June 21.

CIVIL DISPUTE: Officers responded to a complaint at the 400 block of West Plum Street that a female the complainant lives with has been harassing him, including putting his clothes in the washer and then in trash bags. Male was advised to move out.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A juvenile threw rocks and scratched the reporting person’s vehicle. Officers contacted parents.

CIVIL DISPUTE: Officers responded to the 400 block of Bowman Avenue due to a mother of a child refusing visitation.

June 24

ACCIDENT: An accident involving two vehicles occurred at the intersection of East Dow Street and South Second Street. No injuries were reported. Driver had a possible medical issue.

FIGHT: A fight involving a male assaulting a female occurred at the 3000 block of S. County Road 25A. The male got out of the car and the female kept driving. There was no call from the victim and officers were unable to locate the male.

STREET OBSTRUCTION: Officers responded to a semi truck with a blown tire on the 100 block of North Hyatt Street. The tire was disposed of and contact was made with the driver at precision strip. Driver’s information was collected.

June 25

THEFT: Items stolen from Menards were reported; theft was not in progress.

PARKING COMPLAINT: A vehicle that was ticketed previously at the 300 block of N. Second St. will be towed in the coming days if it continues to remain parked in the same location.

FLEEING: Male driver with a felony warrant fled a traffic stop at the intersection of East Dow Street and South Second Street. Charges were filed.

June 26

PARKING COMPLAINT: A 72-hour violation was reported at the 500 block of Bellaire Drive. Front and back tires were marked on a red Mazda RX8. Officers attempted to contact owner with no response.

THEFT: Items stolen from Menards on Weller Drive were reported; theft was not in progress.

June 27

CHILD ABUSE: A child abuse offense was reported to the Tipp City Police Department at the station.