Piqua City Commission to consider DORA

Staff report

PIQUA — The Piqua City Commission received an application last week to establish a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) in downtown Piqua. The application was submitted by City Manager Paul Oberdorfer.

The application cites the purpose of establishing a DORA in downtown Piqua as being “to promote the appeal of visiting or living in a walkable and attractive downtown environment,” according to a recent press release.

In addition to providing food establishments licensed to sell alcohol the opportunity to increase outdoor dining areas, the DORA is expected to encourage additional foot traffic and patronage of businesses in downtown Piqua, the release states.

“Creating an attractive place and encouraging a vibe in the downtown area that makes people want to be there is vital to supporting local business and attracting new investment to the community,” stated Community and Economic Development Director Chris Schmiesing.

A DORA is a specific area in which licensed liquor establishments may serve alcoholic beverages in an approved cup that allows the consumer to leave the premises with the alcoholic beverage in a DORA cup and continue consuming the beverage within the boundaries of the DORA. All other laws applicable to alcohol sales and consumption remain in effect.

The DORA boundaries being proposed include the central business district area bordered by North Street, Spring Street, Wood Street and Wayne Street, extending west on Water Street to Roosevelt Avenue, including Fort Piqua Plaza, McColloch Square and Lock 9 Park, and excluding the YMCA, YWCA, St. James Church, Municipal Government Complex, and U.S. Post Office. Businesses within the DORA will be provided a small decal that they may place at the business entry to inform patrons whether it is permissible to enter the business with a beverage in a DORA cup. Only those alcoholic beverages purchased at a licensed establishment within the DORA boundaries may be consumed in a DORA cup. No outside alcoholic beverages may be brought into the DORA or otherwise consumed from the DORA cup.

The application submitted to city commission requests the DORA be adopted with a 90-day trial period. During the trial period, the activity and effects produced by the adoption of the DORA will be monitored and reviewed. At the conclusion of the trial period, the findings will be reviewed by city commission and the DORA will be modified as deemed necessary to meet the best interest of the community.

“Having a DORA will enhance visitors’ experience and provide a greater opportunity to support local businesses while enjoying public art, architecture and streetscape in downtown Piqua,” said Lorna Swisher, executive director of Mainstreet Piqua.

The city commission will hold a public meeting on Aug. 3, 2021, at the Municipal Government Complex, 201 W. Water St., to modify, approve, or deny the application.

For more information, visit www.piquaoh.org/DORA.