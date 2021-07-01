Miami County Safe Communities reports 9 fatal crashes last quarter

For the Miami Valley Today

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County Public Health’s (MCPH) Safe Communities Coalition reported nine fatal crashes in Miami County from March 30 to June 30. This is up significantly from previous quarters and the same time period last year.

MCPH’s Safe Communities Coalition tracks traffic fatalities in an effort to create programs to reduce these numbers. The coalition’s mission is to educate the public about the consequences of dangerous driving behaviors such as drinking and driving, reckless driving, distracted driving, not wearing a seat belt, and not wearing a helmet when operating a motorcycle. The purpose of this quarterly fatality update is to keep the public informed about common driving behaviors that cause fatal crashes, as well as educate the community on how to be safe drivers.

Over the past year, there has been a significant increase in crashes due to reckless driving behaviors including excessive speed and alcohol and drug related crashes.

Of these nine fatalities, five involved excessive speed, drug and/or alcohol impairment, and not wearing seat belts. The remaining four were all due to failure to yield and not wearing seat belts. All of these deaths were avoidable, according to MCPH’s Safe Communities Coalition.

The Fourth of July holiday weekend will have estimated record setting travel numbers. With the staggering number of crashes due to reckless driving behaviors and record setting travel, everyone needs to be responsible when driving this holiday weekend. MCPH’s Safe Communities Coalition urges drivers to slow down, don’t drink and drive, and pay attention, and it urges everyone to buckle up, every trip, every time.

The Safe Communities Coalition and local law enforcement will continue efforts to decrease fatalities. For more information about the Safe Communities Coalition, please contact the Safe Communities Coordinator at vhenry@miamicountyhealth.net.