News Farm fresh By Michael Ullery - July 1, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Tim Collette, of Piqua, left, and Natalie Rolfs, executive director of the Miami County Foundation, center, purchase baked goods from Countrymade Baked Goods at the Main Street Piqua Farmers Market on Thursday. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today Tim Collette, of Piqua, left, and Natalie Rolfs, executive director of the Miami County Foundation, center, purchase baked goods from Countrymade Baked Goods at the Main Street Piqua Farmers Market on Thursday.