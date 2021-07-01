Farm fresh

By
Michael Ullery
-

Tim Collette, of Piqua, left, and Natalie Rolfs, executive director of the Miami County Foundation, center, purchase baked goods from Countrymade Baked Goods at the Main Street Piqua Farmers Market on Thursday.

Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

