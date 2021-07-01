Commissioners designate land reutilization agency

By Aimee Hancock

ahancock@aimmediamidwest.com

TROY — The Board of Miami County Commissioners voted on Thursday to authorize a plan to designate the Miami County Land Reutilization Corporation (MCLRC) as agency to provide for the reclamation, rehabilitation, and reutilization of vacant, abandoned, tax-foreclosed, or other real property in the county.

The board also authorized the county treasurer to designate a 5% delinquent tax and assessment collection (DTAC) fee to be applied on all collections of delinquent real property, personal property, and manufactured and mobile home taxes and assessments to be deposited in the DTAC fund for use by the MCLRC for so long as the corporation serves as the agent of the county.

Commissioner Wade Westfall clarified there is currently a 10% DTAC fee for residents who do not pay their taxes on time, and that this authorization is not increasing that fee.

“We are simply taking 5% of that 10% (fee) and putting it toward (the MCLRC),” Westfall said. “So, it’s not an additional fee (or an increase).”

According to Department of Development Director Rich Osgood, this designated 5% DTAC fee is projected to bring in around $120,000 per year for use by the MCLRC.

The following items were approved during Thursday’s meeting:

• Resignation of Melissa McCulla, deputy clerk of courts, effective July 9, 2021.

• Employee requisition for a full-time telecommunicator at the Communication Center at a pay rate of $19.55 per hour; full-time child welfare caseworker at the Department of Job and Family services at a pay rate of $15.52-23.96 per hour; and full-time unit support worker/receptionist at JFS at a pay rate of $13.39-20.66.

• A hearing date of Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at 9:10 a.m. in the Commissioners’ Hearing Room to hear the following zoning requests: ROBB Properties, Newberry Township; Highland Brethren in Christ Church, Union Township; Derrick Skinner, Newberry Township; Susan Norman, Staunton Township; and Homestead Golf Course Inc., Monroe Township.