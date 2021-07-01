Area briefs

Troy Kids Triathlon planned

TROY — The 12th annual Troy Kids Triathlon will be Sunday, July 18, for ages 4 to 14. The event will be held at the Troy Aquatic Park, 460 W. Staunton Dr., and at the surrounding campus. This is a swim, bike, and run event.

Participants can register ahead of time or the day of the event. Pre-registration is $25, but if the participant has siblings, the cost is $20 per sibling. On July 8, the cost of registration goes up to $30 per participant.

Every participant receives a bag with swag, a t-shirt, and a finisher’s medal. The top three winners in each age group will also receive a medal. The age groups are 4-6, 7-8, 9-10, 11-12, and 13-14.

To register, visit www.speedy-feet.com. For more information, visit the Troy Kids Triathlon’s Facebook page or its website at www.troykidstriathlon.com.

Memorial outing planned

CENTERVILLE — The 5th Annual Brandon Bark Memorial Golf Outing will be held Aug. 28 at 7 a.m. at Yankee Trace Golf Course in Centerville.

Brandon was a 2015 graduate of Troy High School. Brandon lost his life in 2016 on Interstate-75 in Troy on his way to work. All proceeds go to 4Paws for Ability in Xenia for their veterans program to supply service dogs to veterans.

Pet show to be held

BRADFORD — The Bradford Public Library will be holding a Patriotic Pet Show on July 8 from 6:00-7:00. Bring your pet dressed in their best patriotic attire and show them off. Pets will be judged and winners will earn a ribbon and small prize. Please register for this family event.

The Bradford Public Library is located at 138 E. Main St., Bradford, and can be contacted at (937) 448-2612.

Parks events planned

BRADFORD — Darke County Parks will join the Bradford Public Library on Monday, July 12, at 1 p.m. for a program on raptors. This event will be held in the Y-Yard park behind the Depot Building at 203 E. Main St. Come be amazed at these large birds. This is a family event and registration is not required.

Miami County Park District will return for one last storybook trail on July 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Weather permitting, they will be held in Iddings Park, just across the street from the library. In case of rain, event will be moved inside the library. This is a pop in family event and registration is not required.

