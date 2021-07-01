Additional deputies on patrol for Fourth of July weekend

For the Miami Valley Today

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office will be out in full force for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday weekend. Deputies will commence the extra enforcement efforts Friday, July 2, through Monday, July 5.

Additional deputies will be working overtime assigned to county and state roadways for the sole purpose of traffic enforcement. The extra enforcement will continue through the month of July. The primary focus will be on removing impaired drivers and enforcing other crash causing violations along with seat belt enforcement.

Statistically, the Fourth of July holiday period is one of the deadliest on the nation’s roadways with alcohol playing a large factor in many of the crashes. Deputies will be targeting Miami County roadways with high incidents of crashes and OVI arrests.

The extra enforcement efforts are being funded through a grant the Sheriff’s Office received late last year from the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services, which administers the federal grant monies for the State. The grant also pays for some fuel costs. The Sheriff’s Office wishes all county residents a safe and happy Independence Day.