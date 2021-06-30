Foundation awards grants

For the Miami Valley Today

TROY — During its June meeting, the Troy Foundation Distribution Committee awarded grants totaling $221,147.22 to 19 organizations. The grants will be used to further the foundation’s mission to improve the quality of life for the community by connecting donors to charitable causes for a better tomorrow.

Grants were awarded from the foundation’s unrestricted funds including the general fund, the Gladys J. Burnett Fund, the Harold and Lillian Miles Fund, the Hayner Family, the Leo H. Faust and Grace Fern Heck Faust Fund, the Leo and Vivian Nolan Memorial Fund, the Mark and Dorothy Knoop Fund, the Ralph and Margaret Heberding Fund, the Charles Morrill and Virginia McCullough Allen Fund, and from Field of Interest Funds administered by the Foundation to support the ever-changing needs of the community.

General fund grants include:

• True Life Community Church received $1,283 for the purchase of an Automated External Defibrillator.

• Troy City Schools, Forest Elementary was granted $1,470 for the purchase of (40) ukuleles to allow the growth of the 5th grade music program at Forest Elementary.

• Troy View Church Food Pantry was awarded $1,294.40 toward the purchase of food items to assist local families.

• Apple Grant Project was awarded an additional $2,720.45 to assist in funding 2021 Apple Grants

• Miami Montessori School received a $2,500 toward the purchase and installation of new playground equipment.

• Troy Football Parents Association will utilize $3,195 for the replacement and upgrade of safety training equipment to improve the safety of the football program.

• Gospel to the Nations Ministries, Inc. c/o the Community Food Truck Blessing Box will utilize a $4,550 grant to supply food and materials for the ten Community Food Truck Blessing Boxes in Troy.

• New Creation Counseling Center was awarded a $5,000 grant toward the replacement of aging laptops to help with productivity in assisting clients in Troy.

• Miami County Agricultural Society will receive a $6,000 grant for the entertainment portion of the Home Grown Hero’s event to honor First Responders.

• First Kids Christian Preschool will utilize an $8,000 grant toward the resurfacing project of the preschool playground.

• Miami Valley Veterans Museum received $11,597 to assist in installing a new heating and air conditioning unit in the space known as the Hall of Heroes at the museum.

• RT Industries will use a $12,000 grant to remodel and improve the service area to create two new spaces for community-based groups to utilize as a hub.

• Troy Rotary Club was granted $15,000 toward the funding of a Monarch Habitat Project to include a gazebo, benches, and interpretive signs with habitat information.

• City of Troy received $15,000 toward the July 4th Fireworks

• Friends of Thom and Pat Robinson will utilize a $40,000 grant to construct and erect a life size bronze sculpture/statue of Thom and Pat Robinson.

• Brukner Nature Center received $50,000 toward the parking lot and paving project at Brukner

From the Kathryn Marr Fund:

• Miami County Educational Service Center was granted $743.30 for the purchase of speech therapy materials for students in Kindergarten through 5th grade at Hook and Heywood Elementary.

From the General Fund ($1,314.75) and the Patricia Starr Willis Fund ($599)

• Seeds of Hope received $1,913.75 for support of monthly events to encourage foster/kinship connections within the local community.

From the General Fund ($952.72), Clyde and Kathryn Marr Fund ($9,052), and Kathryn Marr Fund ($169.70)

• Isaiah’s Place, Inc. was awarded $10,174.42 for support of a sensory play space project for children.

From the General Fund ($27,437) and Fifth Third Band Fund for Arts and Culture ($2,563):

• Arbogast Performing Arts Center will utilize $30,000 for The Silhouettes production and a community outreach project to help school age children.

The Distribution Committee meets quarterly to review grant applications. Only organizations with a 501(c)3 status are eligible to apply. For more information about the foundation and its funds that make these grants possible, please visit www.thetroyfoundation.org. The deadline for submitting a grant application for the next quarterly meeting is Monday, Aug. 16 by 4 p.m. for review at the September meeting.