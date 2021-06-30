Fire causes heavy damage, displaces family

COVINGTON — A house fire caused heavy damage to a duplex in the village on Tuesday evening.

Miami County 9-1-1 dispatchers sent Covington Fire Department to a home on Ludlow Street at the corner of Chestnut around 10 p.m. after a fire was reported in the garage area of the single-story wood frame home.

Covington police arrived quickly and reported heavy flames showing from the attached garage and smoke coming from the eves of the home. Officers reported that the family had escaped the home but a dog was still inside.

As fire units began arriving on the scene, Covington fire officers requested mutual aide from Piqua, Bradford, and Pleasant Hill.

Firefighters immediately entered the burning home, located the family pet, and brought it to safety.

Heat led to firefighters relieving crews often as residents and family members brought water and wet towels to cool down overheated firefighters.

The fire was marked as “under control” around 11:30 p.m. and fire units cleared the scene around 1 a.m.

Chief Bart Weer of the Covington Fire Department said that all that is known, at this point, is that the fire began in the garage area. Investigators will look in to what caused the blaze on Wednesday.

The American Red Cross was contacted to assist three adults and one pet.

No injuries were reported.