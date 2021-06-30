Area briefs

Budget meeting planned

CASSTOWN — The annual Village of Casstown budget meeting will be held on July 13th at 7 p.m. at 101B Center St., Casstown.

Dinners offered

PLEASANT HILL — The Pleasant Hill VFW 6557 will offer a dinner on the following weekends for dine in or carry out:

On Saturday, July 10, they will hold a fish fry, which will include three pieces of fish with french fries, baked beans and apple sauce for $8 from 5-7 p.m.

On Saturday, July 17, they will hold a pork chop dinner, which will include a marinated pork chop with baked potato and vegetable for $10 from 5-7 p.m. Non-marinated will also be available.

On Saturday, July 24, they will offer t-bone steak with baked potato, salad and a roll for $15 from 5-7 p.m.

On Friday, July 30, they will offer a choice of three pieces of fish for $8, 21 pieces of shrimp for $8 or a combination of one piece of fish and 21 pieces of shrimp for $9. Froglegs for $12. All served with french fries and coleslaw from 6-7:30 p.m.

Red Cross seeks donors

MIAMI VALLEY — The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage that is negatively affecting blood product availability across the country. Donors of all blood types – especially type O – are urged to make an appointment to give now and help ensure hospital shelves are stocked with blood products over the Fourth of July holiday and beyond.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities in Miami County include in Tipp City on July 8 between 1-7 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 14 W. Walnut St. and in Troy on July 15 between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the Miami County Fairgrounds, 650 N County Rd. 25-A.

Donors are needed now to prevent further delays to patient care. Schedule an appointment to give blood now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Group walks planned

TIPP CITY — Join the Tipp City Sneakers and get walking. Tipp Monroe Community Services has continued and upgraded the walking club that was revived in January. The current goal for participants is to walk 100 miles between June 2 and Aug. 30. Each walker that turns in a completed mileage log will receive a t-shirt and will be automatically entered in a gift basket drawing on Aug. 30.

Mileage logs are available on the TMCS website, tmcomservices.org, when registering. There is no charge to join this club but registration is required. Visit tmcomservices.org for more information, to register and to print a mileage log. Logs are also available at the TMCS office.

Walkers can go out on their own or join a group. TMCS created Wednesday Walks to encourage walkers to try new routes. Each Wednesday at 8 a.m., walkers can join a group that meets at a previously designated location. Locations will be announced on the Tipp City Sneakers Facebook group page each week.