West Milton woman run over by vehicle

WEST MILTON — A West Milton woman suffered serious injuries when she was run over by a vehicle in front of her home on Tuesday evening.

Medics from Union Township, along with West Milton Police and fire units were dispatched to a trailer court on State Route 571 just west of the village just after 5:30 p.m. on a report of a woman who had been run over by a vehicle.

Initial reports indicated possible head injuries. A West Milton police officer arrived on the scene and began attending to her injuries until a medic arrived.

CareFlight was summoned to the scene and a landing zone was established next door to Izzy’s Drive Thru, directly across the street from the incident scene.

According to West Milton Police, family members were outdoors conversing in the area where some tree limbs had been cut when, a vehicle pulled away, accidentally running over the woman.

Her name and condition have not been released.

West Milton Police are investigating the incident.