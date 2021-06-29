Troy Police Department reports

Information provided by the Troy Police Department:

June 23

SUSPICIOUS: A subject reported a possible burglary at her apartment on the 1300 block of Imperial Court. An information report was completed.

NEIGHBOR COMPLAINT: A subject reported his neighbor removed his chain-link fence without his permission on the 300 block of Troy Street. An information report was made.

FOUND: A bicycle was found in the area of Waco Field. Bicycle was secured on station.

THEFT: A Razor EcoSmart Metro Electric Scooter was reported stolen over night from the 900 block of McKaig Avenue.

CHILD ENDANGERMENT: An officer was dispatched to East Canal and South Union streets at approximately 2:20 p.m. on the report of a child in a diaper running in the street. A report was taken.

THEFT: A theft was reported at approximately 5:50 p.m. on the 1100 block of North Market Street.

THEFT: A theft was reported at approximately 6:40 p.m. at the Troy Aquatic Park, 460 W. Staunton Rd.

WARRANT: At approximately 9 p.m., police responded to the report of a male with an outstanding arrest warrant at Circle K, 1901 W. Main St. Police arrested the male, had him medically cleared at UVMC, and then placed him in the Miami County Jail. A bag of suspected drugs were taken from his person. Charges are pending lab results.

June 24

TRAFFIC STOP: At approximately 1:10 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle in the area of McKaig Avenue and Armand Drive for an equipment violation. The driver was found to be suspended with multiple warrants. Suspected drugs and paraphernalia were located. The vehicle was towed.

Jody E. Marker, 55, of Greenville, was picked up on charges of fifth-degree felony possession of dangerous drugs, fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, minor misdemeanor possession of controlled substances, and traffic-related offenses.

THEFT: A theft was reported at Kroger, 731 W. Market St., at approximately 2:30 p.m. William A. Taylor, 31, of Greenville, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft and first-degree misdemeanor possessing criminal tools in connection with this incident.

STOLEN PROPERTY: Police responded to the Rec, 11 N. Market St., where a party reported receiving a stolen bicycle. The bicycle was verified stolen. The suspect was contacted, and the suspect reportedly admitted to stealing the bicycle. The juvenile suspect was charged.

June 25

WARRANT: At approximately 12:40 a.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of Imperial Court regarding a subject having an active warrant. One subject was located and taken into custody for an active warrant out of Miami County. Suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia were removed from the subject. Charges are pending lab results.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: At approximately 2:20 a.m., an officer responded to the 300 block of South Plum Street regarding a criminal damaging complaint. Unknown subjects destroyed two large flower pots. A report was taken.