Piqua Community Foundation launches new initiative

For the Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — The Piqua Community Foundation this week unveils its new initiative to benefit the Piqua community. Pitch Piqua is a charitable grant pitch competition with a $50,000 top prize for nonprofit organizations with a project benefiting Piqua.

“Pitch Piqua is an ultra-local grant competition that promotes local philanthropy and supports our community’s nonprofit sector,” said Emily Shawler, foundation vice president and Resource Committee chairwoman. “We are ecstatic to offer this new, fun initiative to serve the Piqua community.”

Applications — simple narratives describing the project idea and the community need it meets — are accepted now through July 29. Ideas are developed as a partnership between each of the three finalist organizations selected and the foundation in the months leading up to the public event. Finalists work with foundation staff on project scope, budgeting, capacity-building and storytelling presentation skills through this time.

The finalists then present their concepts at a community event on March 3, 2022, to a panel of judges who will decide the same day which organization wins the $50,000 award for its presented project. The other two finalist organizations will each be awarded a $5,000 unrestricted award. The funding for the grant awards is supplied by the fundholders of the foundation. All finalists will also be eligible for pass-through designated donations made by community members.

The project concepts will be evaluated on their impact on Piqua residents, evidence of a demonstrated community need, readiness for launch, sustainability of the project and quality of the presentation.

To find the guidelines and application instructions and learn how Pitch Piqua will benefit the community, visit piquacommunityfoundation.org/pitchpiqua.