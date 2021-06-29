Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

June 24

SEX OFFENDER: A deputy spoke with an employee of Motel 6, 1260 S. Dorset Rd. in Troy, in reference to a possible registered sex offender address violation. This case is pending.

SUSPICIOUS: A deputy responded to a suspicious complaint at 10:40 a.m. on the 3400 block of Peebles Road in Concord Township.

TELECOMMUNICATIONS HARASSMENT: A deputy made contact with a female over the phone in reference to a telephone harassment complaint. This case is pending further investigation.

WARRANT: Ashley D. Alltop, 35, of New Carlisle, was picked up at the Clark County Jail on a Miami County warrant for failure to appear on an OVI charge. She was transported to the Miami County Jail and turned over to corrections staff.

TRESPASSING: A deputy responded to a trespassing complaint at approximately 7:10 p.m. on the 8300 block of Flick Road in Bethel Township.

ASSAULT: A deputy responded to the Miami County Incarceration Facility in reference to a fight earlier in the day involving two inmates. The deputy collected video footage of the fight, and it will be booked into evidence. The deputy will follow up with the inmates to see if they will provide a written statement of the reason for the altercation. This matter is pending.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: There was a report of disorderly conduct at the Newton High School, 201 N. Long St. in Pleasant Hill, at approximately 11 p.m. A subject was warned for disorderly conduct.

June 25

MOTORBIKE COMPLAINT: A deputy responded to a motorbike/ATV complaint at approximately 4:40 p.m. on the 7600 block of Windham Drive in Bethel Township. The complaint was of a red ATV and dirt bike riding on private property and on roadways, making loud noises. After an investigation, the deputy located two juveniles responsible for the complaint. This case is pending possible charges through the Miami County Juvenile Court.

WARRANT: A deputy responded to the Kroger on Northwoods in Vandalia to meet Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputy to pick up a subject on a Miami County warrant.

RECKLESS OPERATION: A deputy conducted a traffic stop on a black Hyundai Sonata at approximately 7:40 p.m. in the area of State Route 202 and Tipp Elizabeth Road in Elizabeth Township. The vehicle was clocked at 91 mph in a posted 55 mph zone. The driver, James D. Bear, 30, of Troy, was cited for speeding and reckless operation on a public roadway.

FRAUD: A deputy was dispatched to the 4900 block of Kessler Frederick Road for a fraud complaint. The victim had her Facebook hacked, and the hacker scammed her friends to send money through CashApp. On June 25, the victim received a phone call in which she was advised she had a warrant and needed to change her social security number. In doing so, the victim was scammed into paying $3,300. This case is pending.

SEX OFFENDER: A deputy responded to the 6600 block of Tipp Cowlesville Road in Tipp City to verify the address of a registered sex offender. This case is active.

NEIGHBOR COMPLAINT: A deputy responded to a neighbor complaint on the 6600 block of North Rangeline Road at approximately 9:30 p.m. After an investigation, a verbal dispute had taken place regarding loud noise from ATVs. A report was taken.

WARRANT: A deputy responded to the Darke County Jail to pick up Anthony B. Madden, 21, of Greenville, on an active warrant. Madden was taken into custody and transported to the Miami County Jail and incarcerated.

June 26

OVI: A deputy stopped a vehicle for speeding and marked lanes violations at approximately 12:20 a.m. in the area of Tipp Cowlesville Road and South County Road 25-A in Monroe Township. After further investigation, the driver identified as the defendant Kevin White, 30, of Miamisburg, was found to be under the influence of alcohol and was taken into custody for OVI.

OVI: A deputy initiated a traffic stop at approximately 2:30 a.m. in the area of Farver and Eldean roads in Concord Township. Upon further investigation, Justin T. Davis, 26, of Tipp City, was arrested for OVI.