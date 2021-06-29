Covington Council hears wastewater plant options

By Aimee Hancock

ahancock@aimmediamidwest.com

COVINGTON — The Covington Council heard results from the recently-completed evaluation of the village’s aging wastewater treatment plant during its regular meeting Monday.

The plant, which was constructed in 1941, is no longer performing efficiently and is incapable of meeting expected Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) nutrient removal requirements.

In 2013, the village received a study from CH2M Hill Company, which determined three options for the village’s wastewater treatment plant (WWTP), including to improve specific components over time; replace the plant; or pump wastewater to the city of Piqua. Earlier this year, council voted to have an updated study completed by Poggemeyer Design Group/Kleinfelder.

PDG again presented three options to the village, including option one — replacement of some components and utilization of existing infrastructure that can be saved; option two — complete abandonment of the existing facility and construction of a new plant; and option three — complete abandonment of the existing facility and connection to the city of Piqua.

Based on the PDG study and understanding of the existing facility and the improvements necessary, PDG consultants recommend option one, to replace some of the components and utilize any existing infrastructure that can be saved. This option comes with an estimated project cost of $14,000,001, while project costs for options two and three are $16,666,000 and $7,414,000, respectively.

Village Administrator Kyle Hinkelman noted that while option three, complete abandonment of the existing facility and connection to the city of Piqua, comes with the lowest capital costs, the rate structure will not be controlled by the village and there will be a “substantial immediate impact to residents on monthly costs.”

After review of the study results, council decided Monday to move forward with option one for formal requests for proposals and bidding.

The current tentative development timeline estimates awarding a bid by the end of August 2021, with completion of construction by August 2023.

To review the entire study, as well as the condensed PowerPoint from Monday’s meeting, visit www.covington-oh.gov/wwtp.

Also during Monday’s meeting, council voted to authorize the village administrator to purchase the Rudy property for $56,000 total. This includes a $15,000 purchase cost along with the current debts on the property. This space will then be incorporated into the village’s park plan.

Prior to Monday’s meeting, a Schoolhouse Park project meeting was held in order to collect input from village residents. A survey is available online for those who would like to share opinions regarding the park plan and proposed amenities. Find the survey here: www.covington-oh.gov/schoolhousepark.