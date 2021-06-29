Committee recommends electric purchases for new fire station

By Sam Wildow

swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

TROY — Two committees of the Troy City Council met on Monday with the Buildings and Utilities Committee providing a recommendation that the council move forward with electric purchases for the construction of the new fire station.

Construction for the new Fire Station No. 1 broke ground in April, at 110 E. Canal St., and the city is coming to council to authorize payments not to exceed $80,000 to AES Ohio — formerly known as DP&L — for purchases related to the station’s electric utilities.

In December, the council approved the construction costs for the new fire station, as well as the payment of other ancillary costs, such as purchase orders to AES.

Patrick Titterington, director of public service and safety, explained the city has two separate purchase orders to AES that, separately, do not exceed the $50,000 limit for administrative approvals, which are purchases that do not need the council’s approval. Titterington said the city reached out to the state auditor’s office, of which a representative said the city should “err on the side of caution and get council approval.”

The purchase orders are to relocate poles and electrical lines on East Canal Street at a cost of up to $50,000, as well as to extend 3-phase electric power to the station at a cost of up to $30,000.

“So, to account for any contingencies, we’re asking for authorization of up to $80,000,” Titterington said. “And we are asking for emergency (legislation) since we are under construction, and we’ve been going back and forth to clarify the numbers and get the advice, and we want to keep the construction going along.”

These costs were also allotted for in the city’s budget to be used the new fire station and are not new funds needed for the project.

The committee agreed to move forward with recommending the council authorize those payments to AES.

The new fire station will be a two-story, 17,368-square-foot facility with four drive-through bays. The station will house a 40-seat classroom, a platoon commander office, a training office, and a triage room. The station will also have apparatus bays, a turnout great room, an equipment decontamination area, and a personal decontamination area.

The second floor will be the living quarters for fire personnel on shift. The area includes an open concept kitchen, dining, and day room, eight bunk rooms, three bathrooms, a fitness area and laundry.

The architecture of the new brick building was designed with the aesthetic of the historic downtown in mind. KZF Design Inc., based in Cincinnati, designed the new building, and the construction contract was awarded to Bilbrey Construction Inc., of Dayton.

The project is estimated to cost under $5 million for both design and construction. Construction is estimated to be completed by spring 2022.

Also on Monday, the Community Partnerships Committee met and recommended amending the city’s purchase agreement with the Staunton Grange to allow the Grange to have a sub-lease with a non-profit organization, which is expected to be the Masonic Temple.

These items have not yet been approved by the city council.

The council’s next regular meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6, in council chambers at City Hall, located at 100 S. Market St.