Tipp City Senior Citizens award scholarships

For the Miami Valley Today

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Senior Citizens are pleased to present a $1,000 scholarship to each of the following winners:

• Adam Cartwright, a senior at Bethel High School. Cartwright is the son of Timothy and Karen Cartwright of Tipp City. Cartwright plans to attend the University of Dayton, majoring in engineering.

• Joseph Pleiman, a senior at Tippecanoe High School. Pleiman is the son of Craig and Brenda Pleiman of Tipp City. Pleiman plans to attend the University of Cincinnati, majoring in engineering.