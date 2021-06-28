Tipp City Fire and EMS responds to fire at Hinders

Staff reports

TIPP CITY — At approximately 5:52 a.m. on Monday, Tipp City Fire and EMS crews responded to Hinders Sports Bar and Grill on West Main Street in Tipp City on the report of a fire in the rear of the building. Upon arrival, crews set command and performed fire attack.

Tipp City Firefighters located the fire on the back side of the building in the “patio”area, according to a press release from the Tipp City Fire and EMS Department. The fire was brought under control quickly by the crews. The crews thoroughly checked the structure to ensure the fire did not spread. Tipp City’s electric department responded to secure power at the scene. All utilities have been secured.

An alert citizen who was passing by reported the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation by Tipp City fire investigators. The estimated loss to the structure is not determined at this time. No injuries were reported from emergency crews on scene. The business was not open at the time of the fire.

West Milton Fire Department responded to the scene to assist, and a second alarm was called for mutual aid. Bethel Township, Troy, and Vandalia assisted, and an Elizabeth Township medic crew responded to set up rehab at the scene. Tipp City EMS crews were handling additional calls for service at the time of this incident.

Crews are still on scene.