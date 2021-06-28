County commissioners recognize Troy Animal Hospital

By Aimee Hancock

ahancock@aimmediamidwest.com

TROY — Miami County Commissioners presented a certificate of appreciation to Troy Animal Hospital staff Monday morning to recognize the hospital’s role in providing care to the Miami County Animal Shelter.

“On behalf of the Miami County Commissioners, we want to thank you very much for your dedication to the animal shelter,” said Commissioner Wade Westfall. “It means the world to the county and to the animals.”

According to Miami County Animal Shelter manager Rob Craft, the Troy Animal Hospital has played a crucial role in the shelter’s operations for 45 years, providing emergency services to any and all shelter pets in need. The hospital staff is on-call 24/7 to deliver after hours emergency care, as well.

“This award is long overdue,” said Commissioner Ted Mercer.

The award was accepted Monday by longtime Troy Animal Hospital office coordinator Kay LeVan and veterinarian Dr. Lonnie Davis. LeVan has served as coordinator for 26 years, and Davis has been with the hospital since it opened in 1976.

According to Craft, the Troy Animal Hospital provides all services to the animal shelter at no cost.

“We are very, very fortunate at the shelter,” Craft said. “We couldn’t do what we do without you guys helping us. We appreciate you so much.”