Cities, local organizations plan July 4th celebrations

MIAMI COUNTY — Local cities and organizations are ramping up to celebrate Independence Day, with some activities starting Thursday and going through Sunday.

Celebrations, festivals, and fireworks are planned at the following locations:

West Milton

West Milton 4th of July Festival will be held Thursday, July 1, through Sunday, July 4. A parade will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 3. Fireworks will be held at 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 4, at 249 E. Tipp Pike, West Milton.

There will be music on the stage, located on the top of the hill behind Wertz Hardware, starting at 4 p.m. on Sunday. Rusted Reserve will be performing between 7-9 p.m.

The carnival will be held between 6-10 p.m. on Thursday through Saturday. On Sunday, the carnival will be held between noon and 10 p.m. Wrist bands at $20 on Thursday and Friday, and wrist bands will be $25 on Saturday. There will be no wrist bands on Sunday, only tickets.

Lucky the Clown will be taking part in the festival between 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Sunday on the top of the hill in the parking lot. Balloons are free of charge.

The Lions Club Bingo will be down at the park from 6-10 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Chicken dinners will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Hoffman United Methodist Church, located at 201 S. Main St., West Milton.

Troy

Organizations throughout Troy are offering a variety of events and entertainment this Independence Day.

The Independence Day Celebration Association, with the support of the Miami Valley Veterans Museum and the city of Troy, are once again holding the annual Miami County July 4th parade in downtown Troy, on Sunday, July 4, at 4 p.m.

The parade will form in the Hobart Arena parking lot and follow the route of: Staunton Road to North Market Street, North Market Street to West Main Street, and West Main Street to Monroe Street.

This year, the parade is in honor of all veterans. Added to this honor, participants and citizens will remember the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Many will recall those lost during the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. They and those lost as a result of the attacks shall also not be forgotten. In addition, the parade will have participants representing this year’s Olympic athletes.

Special participants in the parade will be the 2nd Cavalry Brigade Band and the Troy Christian High School Band. Classic automobiles and floats will carry special honorees, along with a special tribute to Vietnam Era Veterans.

Officers and volunteers of the Miami Valley Veterans Museum were instrumental in organizing this parade.

On Sunday at 7:30 p.m., the community can enjoy a concert by Rick K. Road Trip, featuring high-energy rock songs from the 60s, 70s, 80s, and today. The concert is presented by the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce and the city of Troy.

Several local food trucks will be selling tacos, ice cream, shaved ice, burgers, and more on-site at Treasure Island Park. Food service will start at 5:30 p.m.

The parking lot at Treasure Island will be open for handicap and boat parking only. Parking will be available at Hobart Arena and the north side of the Kettering Health parking lot. Look for posted signage.

The annual fireworks display will start at approximately 10 p.m. The Troy Foundation and the Concord Township Trustees provided funding assistance for these events.

North Market Street will be closed from Water Street to Staunton Road from 9 p.m. until the fireworks are over and the crowd has dispersed at approximately 10:45 p.m. The bike path will be closed east from the Senior Citizens Center and at Rutherford Drive starting at noon on July 4.

The Market Street Bridge, both sides and the top of the levee, and the seating area at the North Market Street ball field are all excellent locations to see the fireworks.

Piqua

Piqua’s 4th Fest will be returning this year after being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival will take place downtown on Sunday, July 4, from 3-9:30 p.m., with a fireworks show scheduled for 10 p.m.

The evening’s fireworks will be set off by American Fireworks from Jackson Tube Inc., the same location as the city’s New Year’s Eve firework show.

The city will have over 30 vendors at the festival. Food that will be available includes Hannah’s Southern Bistro, Nuts 4 U!, Tin Roof, Kona Ice of Troy, La Granja Mexican Food, Cumberland Kettle Corn, Guelaguetza Mexican Street Food and Ice Cream, and more.

As part of Piqua’s 4th Fest, the Piqua Civic Band will be kicking off its season with a concert beginning at 2 p.m. on Sunday in the Fort Piqua Plaza Ballroom. The concert entitled “America!” will feature the music of some of the country’s greatest music. Dr. David Sievers, professor of vocal music at the University of Dayton, will be the band’s guest vocalist for the afternoon. The concert is designed to pay tribute to those who have helped defend the country, past and present, and to showcase the rich heritage of American music.

Selections will include “Big Band Spectacular,” “U.S. Field Artillery March,” “American Patrol,” “Strike Up the Band,” “God Bless the U.S.A.,” “America the Beautiful,” a tribute to our Armed Forces, and much more.

Also during the festival, other performers will include Reflektion at 5-6:30 p.m. and New Frontiers: The Definitive Journey Tribute at 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Tipp City

The Tipp City 4th of July Festival will be held from 7-10 p.m. on Sunday, July 4, at Kyle Park, located at 500 S. First St., Tipp City. Food will be available, and a fireworks show will be held in the evening.