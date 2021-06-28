Area briefs

Blood drives planned

MIAMI COUNTY — The week after the July 4th holiday is a crucial time for donating blood. Help prevent a blood shortage by supporting the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and Troy Fire Department community blood drive Wednesday, July 7, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Staunton Grange Hall, 1530 N. Market St., Troy.

The Scott Family McDonald’s will also be holding a community blood drive Wednesday, July 7, from noon to 6 p.m. at 987 East Ash St., Piqua.

There is no deferral or delay in donating after receiving any COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments are encouraged, and walk-ins are accepted as space allows. Schedule online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

Everyone who registers to donate with Community Blood Center will receive the new edition “Blood Donors are the GOAT – Greatest of All Time” t-shirt.

Many corporate and community blood drives are not at full size due to lingering COVID-19 restrictions. Meanwhile, the easing of restrictions is encouraging more summer activities and vacation travel that distract people from donating. The demand for blood rises as emergency room usage increases.

CBC is welcoming first-time donors and new blood drive sponsors. Call (937) 461-3220 to learn how you can help.

Library plans evening fun

WEST MILTON – The Milton-Union Public Library, located at 560 S. Main St. in West Milton, will be hold Evening Extravaganza Fun every Thursday in July at 6:30 p.m. This program is for preschool-aged children through fifth graders.

Join Wendy outside, listen to a book, and watch a variety of programs with themes such as experiments, bottle launches, and mini explosions.

Contact the Milton-Union Public Library at 937-698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

Join in Fitness on the Lawn

WEST MILTON – The Milton-Union Public Library, located at 560 S. Main St. in West Milton, will be holding Fitness on the Lawn on the following Saturdays: July 3, 17 and 31. The fitness sessions will be held at 9 a.m.

Adults are invited to join Wendy Lutz, exercise specialist and certified ACSM personal trainer, on the front lawn of the library to get up and moving, and work toward being stronger. Bring water, a mat or towel, and 1-5 pound weights. All skill levels are welcome. A health waiver will be required.

Contact the Milton-Union Public Library at 937-698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

Veterans breakfast to be held

TROY — Meet Miami Valley’s own retired Air Force Lt. Colonel Mike Taint, actor and author, July 7, at 9-11 a.m. at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum’s monthly Coffee & Donuts.

Taint, now an author, actor, and military historian, has managed a variety of project management assignments. This included modernizing USAF military supply information technology and developing advanced electro optical sensors for military targeting. Taint will be performing a one-man performance of a Korean War hero the weekend of July 23 at Caesar’s Creek Vineyards, Xenia.

Join the museum as guests on Wednesday, July 7, 9-11 a.m., when Taint will be the museum’s featured guest.

The museum is located at 2245 S. County Rd. 25-A, Troy, and can be contacted at (937) 332-8852 for more information.