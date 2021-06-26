Piqua Police Department reports

Information filed by the Piqua Police Department.

June 17

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Officer dispatched to 400 block of South Downing Street for a menacing complaint. Female said her son threatened to shoot her. Aaron Simpson, 34, of Piqua, was charged with domestic violence.

June 18

FIREARMS: Ryan Street, 33, of Piqua, was charged with discharging firearms.

June 19

DISORDERLY: Douglas Baker, 55, of Piqua, was charged with disorderly conduct.

TRESPASSING: Destin Jenkins, 21, at large, was charged with criminal trespass, theft, and obstructing official business.

PROTECTION ORDER: Eric Smith, 41, of Piqua, was charged with violating a protection order.

TRESPASSING: Adult male was seen looking into the windows of a female’s residence. Robert White, 58, of Piqua, was charged with criminal trespass.

June 20

DUI: Julio Almonte Jr., 25, of Troy, was charged with resisting arrest and driving while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

OBSTRUCTION: Report of a female acting strange in a vehicle at Sunoco, 8855 N. County Road 25A. Lisa Bagliere, 31, of Springville, New York, was charged with obstructing official business, felonious assault, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.

CRIMINAL DAMAGING: Subject damaged victim’s door with brass knuckles. Matthew Boyle, 31, of Piqua, was charged with criminal damaging and criminal trespass.

MENACING: Male drove passed residence in the 1100 block of Park Avenue and threatened to kill the residents. Bradley Roark, 30, of Piqua, was charged with two counts of aggravated menacing.