Miami Valley home to New MyUSA Credit Union

MIDDLETOWN — The Miami Valley’s newest credit union was introduced this week: MyUSA Credit Union.

Formed through a partnership between Middletown area MidUSA Credit Union and Kettering-based Heartland Federal Credit Union, the newly rebranded MyUSA Credit Union will have the second largest credit union branch network of nine branches in the Miami Valley along with $350 million in assets.

With regulatory and deposit insurance approval from the National Credit Union Administration, the Ohio Department of Commerce—Division of Financial Institutions, and American Share Insurance, alongside an affirmative vote by the Heartland membership, MyUSA Credit Union brings to the Miami Valley an expanded core of financial resources and services for both individual and business members alike.

As of July 1, MidUSA and Heartland will combine operations and become MyUSA Credit Union. Both organizations share a passion for serving members and their communities. Through this partnership MyUSA will be able to provide added convenience, enhanced products and services, and an expanded field of membership. Benefits of the partnership will include:

• Nine branch locations serving six counties: Butler, Clark, Greene, Miami, Montgomery and Warren;

• Access to 12 branded local ATMs and 5,000 national surcharge-free ATMs;

• Increased insurance coverage per account up to $500,000; and

• Better access, convenience and support.

“MyUSA Credit Union is the culmination of combined efforts between MidUSA and Heartland to develop a unique credit union team that has the strength, size and flexibly to meet member needs with the personalized service for which both credit unions are known. Excellence is about matching needs with expert guidance and financial tools that truly ‘make a difference’ for our members. The future is bright for our members, staff, and the communities we serve, MyUSA Credit Union CEO James Miles said.

“I am equally excited about the benefits we will bring to our combined membership and the strength our partnership offers the communities we serve. With more offices, more ATM access, a strong product mix and the same staff that our members have come to know and trust, MyUSA offers a unique member experience covering personal finances, business needs, insurance and financial planning,” Ron Huist, president and COO of MyUSA, said.

To make the overall transition easier and less stressful, the change to the MyUSA brand name will be gradual over time. Members from Heartland and MidUSA can continue to use all the products and services that say either MidUSA or Heartland Federal Credit Union.

“We are proud to note that this new partnership brings together a combined total of more than 170 years of financial success with no staff being displaced, and no offices closed or services ending. This is truly a combination where ‘one plus one equals the strength of three’ and our members and our communities are the beneficiaries,” Miles said.